Ten outstanding science and technology events in Vietnam in 2022

The Vietnam Science and Technology Journalists Club has announced the results of a poll of 10 outstanding science and technology events of Vietnam in 2022.

Below is the list of notable science and technology events in 2022:

1. The Strategy for Science, Technology and Innovation Development until 2030 launched by the Prime Minister

2. The National Assembly promulgates the Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Intellectual Property.

3. The Ministry of Science and Technology implements a pilot plan on a set of indicators for the local innovation index

4. The national conference, "The Systems of National Values, Cultural Values, Family Values and The Vietnamese Human Standard Values in the New Era", held by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Education in coordination with the Central Council of Theory, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences

5. Application of CRISPR/Cas9-based genome editing to reduce the risk of serious diseases in banana trees by a group of researchers of the Institute of Biotechnology (IBT) of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST)

6. Vietnam Industrial and Technical Group Joint Stock Company (INTECH GROUP) successfully studied and manufactured a clean room with the world's highest level of cleanliness in accordance with the standards of the National Environmental Balancing Bureau (NEBB)

7. FPT Semiconductor released its first integrated circuits (ICs), an Internet of Things (IoT) chip, in the healthcare sector.

8. Viettel Group officially launched the Viettel Cloud Ecosystem, affirming its position as the largest cloud computing service provider in Vietnam

9. The Ho Chi Minh Prize and the 6th State Prize in Science and Technology

10. The Grand Prize worth US$3 million of the 2022 VinFuture Prize awarded to five scientists for breakthroughs in global network technology