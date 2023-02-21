Teenagers lack knowledge about reproductive health

The fact the two teenagers gave birth to babies recently shows that they do not have sufficient knowledge about reproductive health, which can lead to many consequences such as unsafe sex, and unintended pregnancy.

Some medical experts believed that minors lack basic knowledge and skills on protection and care for reproductive and sexual health, so they easily become victims of sexual abuse, leading to bad consequences. Lack of parents' and relatives’ care and schooling also worsened the problem.

According to the World Health Organization, children entering adolescence are going through many physical and psychological changes like exploring their own capabilities and expanding many new relationships. Teenagers having early sexual intercourse have a higher risk of sexually transmitted infections, unwanted pregnancy, and unsafe abortion.

According to the General Department of Population and Family Planning under the Ministry of Health, preliminary statistics show that up to 30 percent of children in the 13-17 age group have ever had sex, and more adolescents have engaged in early sexual activities for the first time. They have engaged in early sex without proper knowledge about reproductive health; as a result, the rate of unplanned pregnancy among teenagers accounts for about 20 percent of all pregnancies in the country.

According to the United Nations Population Fund in Vietnam, an estimated 800,000 girls under the age of 15 give birth globally every year, mainly in low- and middle-income countries. In addition, every year, there are at least 10 million unintended pregnancies among adolescents aged 15-19 years in developing countries, and 3.9 million adolescents in developing countries underwent unsafe abortions.

According to a recent national survey on reproductive and sexual health, only 17.4 percent of adolescents and young adults correctly understood when a woman could get pregnant and 25.9 percent of them know how to use condoms when having sex.

This fact has led to alarming consequences. Statistics from the Department of Maternal and Child Health under the Ministry of Health showed that the country has 300,000-400,000 abortions at the age of 15-19 on average yearly. According to the General Department of Population and Family Planning, although the abortion rate in Vietnam has decreased in the past 10 years, the abortion rate among adolescents and young adults has been increasing accounting for more than 20 percent of abortions.