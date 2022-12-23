TCP Vietnam Company top sponsor for Vietnam’s national football teams

TCP Vietnam Company and the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) on December 23 announced the company as the top sponsoring partner for Vietnam’s national football teams.

The sponsorship for the national men’s football team, national women’s football team, and national U23 team will start in February 2023.

According to the VFF, over the years, Vietnamese football has continuously won many impressive achievements in regional and international arenas.

On the World Football Federation (FIFA) ranking, the Vietnamese men’s football team is in the 96th position out of the 211 and the women's, the 34th out of the 187.

Nguyen Thanh Huan, Country Director of TCP Vietnam, said that in the country, football is not only a sport but a passion and ambition that links the people together.

TCP Vietnam is the first international office of TCP Group (T.C. Pharma) in Vietnam. It’s the owner of popular Thai energy drink brands Red Bull and Warrior.