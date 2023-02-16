Task force formed to speed up Long Thanh International Airport project



The Prime Minister praised all major transport works for their strong determination to complete on time as stated in the Resolution of the 13th Central Party Congress (to have 5,000km of expressway nationwide by 2030 and to finish the East side of the North-South Expressway by 2025).

He then directed people in charge not to divide their assigned projects into smaller ones; to develop suitable conditions, criteria for the selection of contractors; to ensure transparency, publicity, efficiency, and law compliance in choosing capable, reputable contractors that have sufficient experience in carrying out large-scaled projects.

He also gave positive comments to certain Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects that are ahead of schedule thanks to the implementation of advanced technologies. There should be policies to attract as many public resources as possible in developing the national infrastructure.

The Prime Minister stressed on the necessity to have a long-term, comprehensive vision as well as an appropriate investment plan for expressways so that they can meet regular standards. Those with only 2 lanes should be eliminated since there will be time and resource waste in the expansion in the future.

As to Long Thanh International Airport project, he mentioned its inability to keep up with the assigned schedule. The primary reason lies in the organization stage, including the bidding for the passenger station in the third sub-project. The blame is on the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), its owner representative (the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises), and the corresponding state management agency (the Transport Ministry). These units must urgently accelerate the work to compensate for the lost time.

The Prime Minister asked that relevant agencies clearly reidentify their own responsibilities in the project, while the two ministries of Finance and Planning & Investment take charge in allocating sufficient capital for this critical project so as not to negatively affect its progress.

Finally, a task force is established under the instruction of the Prime Minister. This task force is led by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, with two deputies of Transport Minister and Chairman of the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises. Its members are leaders of related ministries and Dong Nai Province People’s Committee, HCMC People’s Committee. The task force is responsible for regularly urging, checking the work of the projects as well as handling any arisen problems.