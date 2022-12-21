Tan Son Nhat airport’s Terminal T3 proposed to start work on Dec.24

Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has just proposed to start the construction project of Tan Son Nhat International Airport’s Terminal T3 on December 24.

The ACV has transferred a total amount of VND143.865 billion (US$6.1 billion) to the division of compensation and site clearance of Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City for compensation and site clearance works of the Terminal T3, Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

According to ACV, passenger terminal T3 has met requirements to start construction and the schedule under the direction of the Prime Minister.

ACV is assigned to be the project’s main investor with a total investment of VND10,999 billion (US$464 million) from its eligible capital without using the state budget.