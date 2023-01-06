Tan Son Nhat Airport starts using QR-code for flight information search

Terminal Exploitation Center of Tan Son Nhat International Airport is performing the “Searching solution of Flight Information Display System on domestic flights and public transportation map” via the website tia.vietnamairport.vn and QR-code.

After scanning QR-code or accessing the website tia.vietnamairport.vn, the information on domestic flights at Tan Son Nhat International Airport will be displayed on screens along the lobbies in arrival and departure areas, check-in counters, security check, isolation areas, departure gates, baggage reclaim carousels and waiting rooms in the domestic terminal.

With the solution of searching domestic flight information and public transportation map online, the Tan Son Nhat International Airport wants to improve the quality of its services and better serve passengers.