Supreme People’s Procuracy commended for settlement of corruption cases



The SPP reported that in 2022, the procuracy sector has worked closely with other agencies to launch investigations into nearly 87,000 criminal cases, up 2.4% from last year.It has surpassed all the targets for the settlement of crime denunciations and investigations. Notably, the rate of recovered assets in corruption cases reached 89%, up 29% from the target.In particular, the number of uncovered and investigated cases relevant to corruption, economic wrongdoings, and power abuse has surged, including major cases involving businesses such as Viet A, AIC, FLC, Tan Hoang Minh, and Van Thinh Phat.

Applauding the SPP’s performance in 2022, President Phuc, who is also head of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform, highly valued its concerted implementation of drastic measures to opportunely and stringently deal with many big cases of corruption, economic wrongdoings, and abuse of power, raise the rate of recovered assets, and address consequences, which have been recognised by the Party, State, and people.

He also commended the SPP’s coordination with the Ministry of Public Security, the Supreme People’s Court, and localities to properly carry out the State President’s amnesty decisions, helping win over people and the international community’s high evaluation of Vietnam’s leniency policy.It has also worked with agencies to negotiate and sign agreements on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters with other countries to serve the fight against transnational and non-traditional crimes and the recovery of corrupt assets.

To bring into play achievements and tackle shortcomings, President Phuc asked the SPP to quickly build programs and plans for implementing the tasks and measures identified in the Party Central Committee’s Resolution No 27-NQ/TW on the continuation of building and perfecting a law-governed socialist State of Vietnam.

It should further enhance its prosecution role and responsibility; coordinate with other prosecution bodies for corruption investigations and hearings, especially those under the supervision of the Central Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomena Prevention and Control; step up asset recovery; and minimize the criminalization of civil and economic relations.

Besides, the procuracy sector needs to actively work with the Government, the Ministry of Public Security, the Supreme People’s Court, and the State President’s Office in making and submitting amnesty decisions to the President, according to the leader.He also requested the SPP to reorganise its apparatus in a lean, efficient and effective manner, and tighten discipline to improve the quality of its operations.