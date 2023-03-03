Strong northeast monsoon winds could bring salinity to Mekong Delta

The Southern Institute of Water Resources Research said that saltwater could penetrate 45-60 kilometers further in the middle area of the Mekong Delta.

Additionally, strong operation of the northeast monsoon winds also can bring salinity at a depth of 50-65 kilometers, affecting water intake from the sluices.

According to the latest news from the Southern Institute of Water Resources Research on March 3, the largest saltwater intrusion at the main river mouths of the Mekong River in this year’s dry season will be likely to fall in March.

In order to prevent risks from drought and salinity, the localities need to proactively store water serving daily life and crops, overfill water in canal systems in advance of the salinity season as well as strengthen the monitoring of salinity.

Last week, salinity tended to increase compared to the previous week.

Thus, the localities need to plan for the effective operation of salt-control works, regularly check salinity before taking water for irrigation, and save and store water to ensure enough water source by the end of March.

The production activities in the coastal areas of the Mekong Delta including Long An, Ben Tre, Tra Vinh, Soc Trang, Bac Lieu, Ca Mau and Kien Giang may be affected by saltwater intrusion and drought.