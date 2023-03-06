Striker Huynh Nhu listed in top 10 outstanding young Vietnamese faces 2022

Accordingly, 33-year-old female footballer Huynh Nhu from Gymnastics Center of District 1, Ho Chi Minh City was among ten outstanding young Vietnamese faces in 2022.

At the age of 33, Huynh Nhu has many achievements in her sporting career such as winner of the Vietnam Women's Golden Ball award for many consecutive years; the top scorer in the National Women’s Football Championship in 2013, 2016, 2017, 2021 and 2022; the Best Player of National Women’s Football Championship in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021; the Second Class Labor Medal.

Vietnamese female striker Huynh Nhu earned a total of 62 goals in 84 football matches, and she and her teammates won the national championship seven times, the 31st SEA Games Champion, and qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.