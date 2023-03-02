State President Vo Van Thuong takes oath of office
Newly-elected State President Vo Van Thuong took the oath of office in a formal ceremony this morning.
At the ceremony, the leader promised to be absolutely loyal to the Fatherland, the people and the Constitution of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and make his best efforts to fulfill tasks assigned by the Party, State and the people.
Year of birth: 1970
Native place: Mang Thit District, Vinh Long Province
Ethnic group: Kinh
Year of Party admission: 1993
Academic degree: Master of Philosophy, advanced political theory
Member of the Politburo: 12th, 13th tenures
Secretary of the Party Central Committee: 12th, 13th tenures
Standing Member of Party Central Committee’s Secretariat: 13th tenure
Member of the Party Central Committee, 10th (alternative member), 11th, 12th, 13th tenures
Head of the CPV’s Commission for Education and Popularization: 12th tenure
Deputy of the National Assembly: 12th, 14th and 15th tenures
