SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

National

State President Vo Van Thuong takes oath of office

SGGPO
Newly-elected State President Vo Van Thuong took the oath of office in a formal ceremony this morning.
State President Vo Van Thuong takes oath of office ảnh 1

State President Vo Van Thuong takes oath of office.

At the ceremony, the leader promised to be absolutely loyal to the Fatherland, the people and the Constitution of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and make his best efforts to fulfill tasks assigned by the Party, State and the people.

Year of birth: 1970

Native place: Mang Thit District, Vinh Long Province

Ethnic group: Kinh

Year of Party admission: 1993

Academic degree: Master of Philosophy, advanced political theory

Member of the Politburo: 12th, 13th tenures

Secretary of the Party Central Committee: 12th, 13th tenures

Standing Member of Party Central Committee’s Secretariat: 13th tenure

Member of the Party Central Committee, 10th (alternative member), 11th, 12th, 13th tenures

Head of the CPV’s Commission for Education and Popularization: 12th tenure

Deputy of the National Assembly: 12th, 14th and 15th tenures
SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

State President Vo Van Thuong

Other news