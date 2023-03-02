State President Vo Van Thuong takes oath of office.

Year of birth: 1970



Native place: Mang Thit District, Vinh Long Province



Ethnic group: Kinh

Year of Party admission: 1993



Academic degree: Master of Philosophy, advanced political theory



Member of the Politburo: 12th, 13th tenures

Secretary of the Party Central Committee: 12th, 13th tenures



Standing Member of Party Central Committee’s Secretariat: 13th tenure



Member of the Party Central Committee, 10th (alternative member), 11th, 12th, 13th tenures



Head of the CPV’s Commission for Education and Popularization: 12th tenure

Deputy of the National Assembly: 12th, 14th and 15th tenures