State President acknowledges HCMC’s achievements in national defense

The HCMC Party Committee on March 10 held a conference on reviewing the 10-year implementation of the resolution on protecting the country in the new situation.

Attending the event was State President Vo Van Thuong; Chairman of the Presidential Office of Vietnam Le Khanh Hai; Major General Pham Hoai Nam, Deputy Minister of National Defence; Major General Tran Viet Khoa, Director of the National Defence Academy; lieutenant general Nguyen Hai Hung, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly's National Defense and Security Committee.

HCMC’s leaders include Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Phan Van Mai, Chairwoman of the People’s Council of the city Nguyen Thi Le, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai.

Over the last 10 years, the Executive Committee and the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of HCMC, the municipal government, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and political and social organizations of the city effectively carried out the resolution and the Party’s guidelines on national defense, including building and rectifying the Party and political system; refuting wrongful and hostile views; protecting the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s ideological foundation; enhancing the consolidation and building of grassroots-level Party organizations, and improving the quality of Party members.

The fight against corruption and other negative phenomena and programs for crime prevention and combat also gained positive results.

The news and publishing industries made an outstanding contribution to building and protecting the country while socioeconomic development was closely connected with ensuring national defense and security.

The city also focused on building and developing an advanced Vietnamese culture deeply imbued with national identity, organizing propaganda and education activities promoting national, military and local history, launching solutions for building Ho Chi Minh cultural space in the city as well as promoting the strength of national great solidarity bloc.

Regarding international integration and defense diplomacy, HCMC organized visits to study, research and learn about experiences using the latest technologies and techniques of advanced countries to apply in the field of defense and security.

Speaking at the event, State President Vo Van Thuong highly appreciated HCMC’s achievements in implementing the resolution on national defense over the last ten years.

He asked the city to continue to carry out Politburo’s Resolution No 31-NQ/TW on orientations and tasks for the development of Ho Chi Minh City by 2030, with a vision to 2045.

The city needs to develop its role, and position in foreign affairs, actively implement missions related to protecting national defense and security and promote the strength of the people’s hearts tied together and the strength of the great national unity bloc.

The State President asked the southern metropolis to pay attention to building and rectifying the Party into purity and strength, building a strong armed force, putting people at the center of development, strengthening the development of culture, society, education and training, and improving the quality of people's life.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen pledged that the city will strictly implement Politburo’s resolutions and focus on the key missions of national defense and security, including improving grassroots leadership skills, carrying out the proactive response of armed forces in protecting national defense and security, building unity and solidarity among people, promoting Ho Chi Minh cultural spaces, building strong armed forces, gaining great achievements in foreign relations.