State budget revenue in HCMC exceeds target

At the State Treasury of Ho Chi Minh City, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday held a conference to report the results of state budget revenue and expenditure in 2022.

Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai, Chairwoman of the People's Council Nguyen Thi Le together with representatives of departments, districts and outstanding businesses.

Speaking at the conference, Mr. Le Duy Minh, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance said that as of December 28, the state budget revenue in Ho Chi Minh City was VND 471,562 billion reaching 121.99 percent of the estimate and increasing by 23.6 percent over the previous year with VND381,532 billion. Domestic revenue is VND 330,115 billion, reaching 122.2 percent of the estimate and increasing by more than 25 percent against the same period with VND263,824 billion.

Domestic revenue minus land use fee is VND317,578 billion, reaching 126.49 percent of the estimate and increasing by 23.76 percent over the same period.

Notably, revenue from import and export activities reached VND141,434 billion, equivalent to 121.4 percent of the estimate of VND116,500 billion.

In addition, the southern largest city’s state budget collection topped VND128,468 billion. The city was assigned to collect VND36,251 billion by the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Finance; therefore, of VND128,468 billion, Ho Chi Minh City is entitled to keep VND92,217 billion.

Regarding budget expenditure, at the same time, the total expenditure of the local budget was VND 72,392 billion, only reaching 72.6 percent of the estimate. If excluding the volume payment from the investment capital of previous years, it is VND 9,962 billion, the total local budget expenditure is VND 62,430 billion, reaching 62.64 percent of the estimate.

Meanwhile, development investment expenditure is VND29,474 billion and recurrent expenditure is VND 40,217 billion, reaching 82.6 percent of the estimate of VND48,663,293 billion. Currently, budget-using organizations are urgently completing the acceptance and settlement documents to continue disbursing during the time of budget adjustment in 2022 no later than January 31, 2023.

In respect of the implementation of the 2023 plan, Mr. Le Duy Minh emphasized, Ho Chi Minh City will focus on development investment and focus on creating all conditions for revenue growth. He said that the southern metropolis will strengthen the management loss of budget revenues by strengthening tax administrations. At the same time, the departments will propose to propose specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Ho Chi Minh City.

Speaking at the conference, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai emphasize that learning from experience to implement the 2023 budget collection plan, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee said that the reason why the budget revenue in 2022 reached and exceeded the current estimate thanks to responsible agencies and the municipal People's Committee’s effort in implementing preventative measures to control the Covid-19 epidemic from the beginning of the year creating favorable conditions for production.

Export turnover increased, and capital mobilization of banks also increased, showing the absorptive capacity of the economy.

Regarding government investment spending, Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai emphasized that public investment spending currently faces many difficulties, so far only reaching about 50 percent of the goal. However, he hoped that in the next three weeks, the settlement will skyrocket but it is unlikely to reach 90 percent as assigned by the central government. This is unreasonable as revenue increases but expenditure is difficult. Therefore, next year, it is necessary to deploy public investment spending early and transparently so that public investment spending plays a leading role in the economy. Budget revenue and expenditure must also be tight, effective and in accordance with regulations.

Thereby, Chairman Phan Van Mai highly appreciated efforts made by sectors especially the financial sector of Ho Chi Minh City for completing the collection task. Simultaneously, he praised the business community for their efforts to overcome difficulties, stabilize production, and contribute to the budget.

For effective implementation of the 2023 task, Chairman Phan Van Mai emphasized that all levels and sectors must improve the quality of public service, promote administrative reform, and remove difficulties and obstacles to create a favorable business environment and investment climate. Only then, new businesses develop and contribute revenue to the city’s state budget.

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai reminded of the disbursement of public investment capital of over VND72,000 billion in the coming year.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee also praised and awarded certificates of merit to 66 departments, districts and businesses with achievements in contributing to the budget. Amongst them, there are 29 enterprises with a tax payment amount of over VND 1,000 billion which were praised and rewarded by the People's Committee at the conference.