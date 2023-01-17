Spring flower market in District 8 kicks off

The spring flower market themed ‘Tren ben duoi thuyen’ (At the wharf, on the boat) of the Lunar New Year 2023 officially opened.

On the evening of January 16, the Ho Chi Minh City Celebration of Great Holidays Organizing Committee coordinated with the People's Committee of District 8 to organize the opening ceremony of the spring flower market.

Attending the opening ceremony were former Standing Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh; Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairmen of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc and Ngo Minh Chau, deputy head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thi Bach Mai, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports Tran The Thuan and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers Association Nguyen Thanh Xuan.

This year, 687 business establishments including 627 flower and ornamental plants and 60 fruit shops registered to attend the spring flower market in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 8.

The highlight of the year’s spring flower market is the unique flower space of Da Lat city, many blooms from the Mekong Delta Province of Ben Tre’s Cho Lach District, and specialties from Vinh Long province - a land with many delicious, famous and fancy fruits. Besides, at the spring flower market, there are many miniatures bearing the brands of regions converging on Binh Dong Wharf, District 8.

In addition, this year's spring flower market activity includes Ong Do Street, which is located in front of the Old House on Ben Binh Dong Street with street boxes shaped and decorated in the old and traditional way. The main red color of calligraphy, lucky money envelopes, and spring couplets created a vibrant spring.

From 2021, the spring flower market is one of 19 typical annual cultural, artistic and festival events in the southern metropolis. In addition to more exhibition stalls, many special cultural and artistic programs such asDon ca tai tu performance on wooden boats along the Tau Hu canal, dragon and lion dance compilation performance, and five professional art shows (cai luong, drama, music), at the Spring Flower Market this year will take place to serve visitors.

Furthermore, holiday-makers can have a chance to wrap and cook Banh tet (Vietnamese cylindrical sticky rice cake) under the guidance of artisans.

The spring flower market takes place from now until January 21, 2023.