Spring Calligraphy Festival 2023 opens in Hanoi

The Spring Calligraphy Festival 2023 opened at Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam (the Temple of Literature) in Hanoi on January 15.

This year’s event aims to pay tribute to generations of outstanding teachers in the country and honor traditional values of venerating teachers, said the Director of the Center for Cultural and Scientific Activities of Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam, Le Xuan Kien.

The calligraphic festival will feature 50 calligraphers wearing traditional costumes, writing, and selling nice words written in calligraphy to customers. Buying calligraphic works is believed to bring purchasers good luck and prosperity. Calligraphic works are written in Vietnamese, Chinese, English, and other languages with a special kind of ink.

The festival also includes many activities, such as a calligraphy exhibition, introduction of traditional crafts, folk games, performances of music and water puppet

The event opens from 8 am to 8 pm every day and will run until January 22. On the last day falling on January 21, the festival will open until 2 am on January 22 to celebrate Lunar New Year's Eve.