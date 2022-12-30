These days, the spring atmosphere pervades Sa Dec flower village in the Mekong delta province of Dong Thap, one of the largest flower villages in the delta.

The farmers are hardly taking care of ornamental flowers and trees to serve the upcoming Tet holiday.

Most ornamental flowers and trees from gardeners in the village have been nearly sold out to traders who will resell to retailers in neighboring provinces, including Hau Giang, Ca Mau, Vinh Long and Bac Lieu.