SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Culture/art

Photo Gallery

Spring atmosphere pervades Sa Dec flower village

SGGP
These days, the spring atmosphere pervades Sa Dec flower village in the Mekong delta province of Dong Thap, one of the largest flower villages in the delta.
Related News
Spring atmosphere pervades Sa Dec flower village ảnh 1

The farmers are hardly taking care of ornamental flowers and trees to serve the upcoming Tet holiday.

Most ornamental flowers and trees from gardeners in the village have been nearly sold out to traders who will resell to retailers in neighboring provinces, including Hau Giang, Ca Mau, Vinh Long and Bac Lieu.

Spring atmosphere pervades Sa Dec flower village ảnh 2
Spring atmosphere pervades Sa Dec flower village ảnh 3

The flower grown with the largest volumes in this area is probably chrysanthemum morifolium.
Spring atmosphere pervades Sa Dec flower village ảnh 4
Ms. Nguyen Thi My, a flower grower, is caring for Lantana camara flowers.
Spring atmosphere pervades Sa Dec flower village ảnh 5
Visitors buy purple ornamental chili peppers growing from pots.
Spring atmosphere pervades Sa Dec flower village ảnh 6
Sa Dec flower village provides tens of thousands of marigold flower pots of various kinds to the market.
Spring atmosphere pervades Sa Dec flower village ảnh 7
Spring atmosphere pervades Sa Dec flower village ảnh 8
Spring atmosphere pervades Sa Dec flower village ảnh 9
Spring atmosphere pervades Sa Dec flower village ảnh 10
Flower growers transport their products to markets in neighboring cities and provinces.
Spring atmosphere pervades Sa Dec flower village ảnh 11
Traders purchase flowers to transport to Bac Lieu and Ca Mau provinces.
Spring atmosphere pervades Sa Dec flower village ảnh 12
Flowers and plants are brought to markets.
Spring atmosphere pervades Sa Dec flower village ảnh 13
Many visitors visit Sa Dec flower village.
By Phan Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Sa Dec flower village Dong Thap flowers plants ornamental trees Tet holiday traders retailers

Other news

Photo Gallery