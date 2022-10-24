Young chess masters top Asian championships

Vietnamese chess masters pose for a photo after their wins at the Asian Youth Chess Championships 2022 which closed in Bali, Indonesia, on October 21. (Photo: sggp.org.vn)



The young masters grabbed 39 gold medals in both individual and team events in three categories of standard, rapid and blitz chess for age groups ranging from U8 to U18 for both boys and girls.

In the last day, athletes competed in blitz chess. Pham Truong Phu won the boys' U14 with six points after seven matches, Vo Pham Thien Phuc won the boys' U16 with six points, and Tran Le Vy gained 6.5 points to top the girls' U10. Nguyen Binh Vy won the girls' U14 title with six points.Apart from golds, the Vietnamese also secured 21 silvers and nine bronzes.Chess powerhouse India placed second with 20 golds, 11 silvers and 11 bronzes. Hosts Indonesia came third, earning four golds, 12 silvers and 21 bronzes.

Vietnamplus