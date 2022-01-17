Women’s football team arrives in India for Asian Cup finals

The Vietnamese squad is welcomed at the airport in India (Photo: Vietnam Football Federation)



The tournament is scheduled to take place from January 20 to February 6.

The national women's football team (Photo: VFF)



Vietnam are set to play the Republic of Korea on January 21.



Currently placed 32nd on the FIFA ranking table, Vietnam are in Group C together with reigning champions Japan, the RoK and Myanmar.



The upcoming tourney will serve as the continental qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

A representative of the Consulate General of Vietnam in Mumbai travelled to the airport to assist the team with necessary procedures.Other members are waiting for their Covid-19 test result in Spain, where the team headed for a short training camp last December, hoping to get a timely flight to India on January 19. They are in stable health.Earlier, 15 members of the squad tested positive for the virus.

Vietnamplus