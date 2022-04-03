WBA Asia champion Toan named as world top 10 boxer

Le Huu Toan (right) at the WBA Asia minimum weight belt match in HCM City on March 21. Toan is the first Vietnamese boxer named in the WBA's top 10. (Photo: thethaovietnamplus.vn)



The WBA recently listed Toan in the 10th place. He is behind boxers from Thailand, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Japan, the Philippines and South Africa.

"It is wonderful news for me. I am excited with good news coming one after another," Toan said.

"I have my name on the world boxing map. The high ranking will help me to access competitive competitions, and I will have a chance to grab a higher place in the world and be No 1 in the future, I hope."

Toan advances to be among the world's best after winning the WBA Asia's minimum (48kg) weight belt early this March. He beat Thailand's Kitidech Hirunsuk after 12 rounds in Ho Chi Minh City.

On March 29, he successfully defended his title at the National Boxing Clubs Championship in Tien Giang province.

It is his third year winning it in a row, after almost four years of practising boxing.

Toan will not have a chance to compete in the 31st Southeast Asian Games to be hosted by Vietnam in May as his category is not organised for the event. But he will be busy preparing for a match defending his WBA Asia title in three to six months as per the WBA schedule.

VNA