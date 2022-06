Taekwondo athlete Chau Tuyet Van and her teammates Nguyen Thi Le Kim, Nguyen Thi Hong Trang, Hua Van Huy, Nguyen Ngoc Minh Hy and Tran Dang Khoa showed their best techniques in the performance and deserved to win a bronze medal at the 2022 Asian Taekwondo Championships in the Republic of Korea.