As for the squad, Thailand footballers had the advantage of more rest days for recovery than the Vietnam players as well as the moderate number of infectious players with Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Vietnam’s U23 football team recorded at least nine Covid-19 cases out of 11 suspected SARS-CoV-2 players via PCR testing.Therefore, the Vietnam team only has three goalkeepers and 15 players qualified for the match.As planned, additional six footballers including Phan Tuan Tai (Viettel FC), Dinh Quy (Quang Nam FC), Vu Dinh Hai (Hanoi FC), Nguyen Thanh Nhan and Tran Bao Toan (HAGL FC) will travel to Cambodia from Vietnam on February 22 to compete for the tournament.The match between Vietnam and Thailand will take place at Prince Stadium in Phnom Penh and be live broadcast on the VTV6 channel at 7 p.m. tonight.

By Quoc Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong