Vietnam's No.1 player defeats “World Chess King”

Vietnamese grandmaster Le Quang Liem defeates world champion Magnus Carlsen at 2.5-1.5 (Photo: VNA)

With the triumph against the Norwegian grandmaster, who is known as the “World Chess King”, Liem made a "seism" in the global chess.

After 15 previous games without winning over Carlsen, Liem finally defeated him at 2.5-1.5 for the first time.

The Oslo Esports Cup is the first major event of the grand series Champions Chess Tour 2022, which gathered eight grandmasters. Of these, four are among the world top 15. They will face each other in a round-robin format. Liem is No. 6 seed at the tournament.

Speaking to the media after the game, Liem said that he was trying for a good game. He expressed his satisfaction about his performance at the game.

Meanwhile, the media in Norway showed surprise at the result, holding that Carlsen’s bad start resulted in the loss.

Liem’s victory marked a new milestone of Vietnamese chess in the world arena.

Vietnamplus