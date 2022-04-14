Vietnam’s futsal team jumps to 38th in world futsal rankings

Vietnamese national futsal team qualifies for the final round of AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2022.



Although the Thai national futsal team slipped down the 21st place, the team remains the third in Asia and the first in Southeast Asia.





As for the Vietnamese futsal team, the team of Coach Pham Minh Giang jumped one step with 1,096 points as the team was left nine points from 1,105.The teams are listed on the top including Iran, Japan, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Australia, Vietnam and Indonesia, respectively. Next month, the Southeast Asian futsal teams will compete in the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam; and four months later, three teams from Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam will represent Southeast Asia to attend the 2022 Asian Futsal Finals in Kuwait.

By Le Anh - Translated by Huyen Huong