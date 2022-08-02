  1. Sports

Vietnam's disabled athletes win 9 first gold medals at 2022 ASEAN Para Games

Vietnamese athletes with disabilities yesterday earned nine gold medals on the first competition day of the 11th ASEAN Para Games in Indonesia.
Specifically, weightlifter with disability Chau Hoang Tuyet Lan won a gold medal in the women's weightlifting 55kg category. With the impressive victory of 104 kilograms, Tuyet Loan set a new record at the 11th ASEAN Para Games. 
In the women's weightlifting 50kg category, athlete Dang Thi Linh Phuong lifted a 90-kilogram weight to grab a gold medal. 

On the same day, Vietnam won six gold medals in the 400-meter freestyle S8 events for women and men, the men’s 100-meter breaststroke S13; and grabbed one gold medal in table tennis.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

