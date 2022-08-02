Vietnam's disabled athletes win 9 first gold medals at 2022 ASEAN Para Games

Weightlifter with disability Chau Hoang Tuyet Lan



Specifically, weightlifter with disability Chau Hoang Tuyet Lan won a gold medal in the women's weightlifting 55kg category. With the impressive victory of 104 kilograms, Tuyet Loan set a new record at the 11th ASEAN Para Games.

In the women's weightlifting 50kg category, athlete Dang Thi Linh Phuong lifted a 90-kilogram weight to grab a gold medal.On the same day, Vietnam won six gold medals in the 400-meter freestyle S8 events for women and men, the men’s 100-meter breaststroke S13; and grabbed one gold medal in table tennis.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong