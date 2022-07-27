Vietnamese team arrives in Indonesia for ASEAN Para Games 11

The Vietnamese sport team poses for a photo before departing for ASEAN Para Games 11 in Indonesia. (Photo: VNA)



Upon arrival at the airport, all the athletes showed excitement to take part in the Games, particularly when most of them had not competed in any international tournament in five years.

Talking to Vietnam News Agency, wheelchair badminton player Truong Ngoc Binh said that he and his teammates are looking forward to the competitions.Returning to the regional sport event after five years, he said he will do his best to contribute to the team's performance.Besides Vietnam, athletes from Myanmar, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore and Timor Leste also arrived in Surakarta the same day.ASEAN Para Games 2022 is scheduled to take place in Indonesia from July 26 to August 6 where athletes will vie in 14 sports.A flag-raising ceremony will take place on July 29, a day before the opening ceremony to be held.The Vietnamese team comprises 18 coaches and 120 athletes, who will compete in eight sports, namely athletics, swimming, powerlifting, badminton, table tennis, chess, judo, and archery.

Vietnamplus