Trinh Thi Bich Nhu completes her 100m breaststroke in 1 minute and 53.31 seconds (Photo: VNA)



Hai finished his competition in 1 minute and 35.97 seconds, ranking seventh out of eight swimmers with the highest scores to enter the final round.

Meanwhile, Nhu completed her 100m breaststroke in 1 minute and 53.31 seconds to win a berth in the final round of the event.

Hai and Nhu will compete in the final rounds at 19:00 on August 28 evening (local time).