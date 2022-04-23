Vietnamese SEA Games 31 gold medalist to be awarded bonus of US$436

The Vietnam Sports Delegation will spend hot bonuses for Vietnamese athletes earning medals at the 31st Southeast Asian Games. (Photo: Hoang Nguyen)



Accordingly, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam Sports Administration Tran Duc Phan informed that the hot bonuses were under consideration with three levels of VND10 billion (US$436), VND7 billion (US$305) and VND5 billion (US$218) for each golden, silver and bronze medal, respectively which would be based on the sponsors of the Vietnam Sports Delegation.





The Vietnamese delegation sent 1,348 members and the athletes to compete in 40 sports at the SEA Games 31 , added Mr. Phan.The establishment decision of the Vietnam Sports Delegation has been submitted to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and it is expected to be approved by next week.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong