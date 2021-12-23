Vietnamese karate athletes excellently win two more Asian golden medals

Hoang Thi My Tam takes gold medals for Vietnam at the Asian Karate Championships 2021.



On the last day of the competition on December 22 in Kazakhstan, Vietnamese karate athletes participated in two important final matches in the category of women’s Kumite team and women’s under 55 kilograms.





At the final match, Hoang Thi My Tam took a gold medal for Vietnam in the women’s under-55-kilogram category against Chinese Taipei’s Ku Tsui-ping.On the competition day earlier, Vietnamese karate martial art athletes had gained one golden medal thanks to Hoang Thi My Tam’s performance. At the Asian Karate Championships 2021, the Ha Tinh-based athlete had earned herself two gold medals.Nguyen Thi Ngoan, Hoang Thi My Tam and Ho Thi Thu Hien beat the United Arab Emirates in the final to become champion in the category of Vietnamese women’s Kumite team, bringing the third gold medal for the Vietnamese sport delegation.At the Asian Championships 2021, the Vietnam sport delegation achieved three gold medals, one bronze medal, ranking sixth out of 23 delegations.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong