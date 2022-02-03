Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards 2021: Flame of heart

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue hands over a golden ball to Nguyen Van Quyet (Hanoi FC). Photo: Dung Phuong
The idea for the first Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards started from a volley by attacker Tran Minh Chien, who had helped the Vietnam national football team to qualify for the final round of the 18th SEA Games in 1995. Thereby, the Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards was founded and organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper to honor the best Vietnamese football players of the year. Over the past nearly three decades, the award has become the most prestigious annual award and affirmed its trust to football players, media agencies, Vietnamese fans and lovers.
As for the Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards 2021, the organizers decided to cancel some categories for voting because the Covid-19 pandemic development resulted in cancellation of V-League and some football tournaments in the Asian and Southeast Asian regions.
Similar to other sports activities, Vietnamese football has suffered from many difficulties and challenges due to Covid-19. Hundreds of football players were in lower income, even they had to cease their competition schedules in over half a year.
During the tough period, miracles have appeared in the history of Vietnamese football as the Vietnam men’s futsal team qualified for World Cup for the second consecutive time and officially entered the round of 16 of the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2021.
At the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers, the Vietnamese national football team still played calmly to shorten scores against opponents like Australia, Saudi Arabia and Japan, heading to the AFF Cup 2020 with the set target of defending champions. That showed bravery, passion, the desire to win glory for the country, and the story will be told in the history of the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards.
Although the pandemic situation is currently a huge obstacle for the award's organization works, SGGP Newspaper has still made efforts to maintain the 26th award, accompany Vietnamese football players, share happiness and give honor to their bravery.