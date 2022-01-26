Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards 2021 announces top players for titles

The voting for Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards 2021 includes categories of Golden Ball, Silver and Bronze Ball for Men; Golden Ball, Silver and Bronze Ball for Women and Futsal Golden Ball Silver and Bronze Ball for Men.

Top five players of categories "Golden Ball for Men"

Accordingly, the lists of the top five players of those categories are as following. The Golden Ball for Men title consists Nguyen Tuan Anh (Hoang Anh Gia Lai), Nguyen Hoang Duc (Viettel FC), Nguyen Quang Hai (Hanoi Club), Que Ngoc Hai (Viettel FC) and Nguyen Tien Linh (Becamex Binh Duong).

Top five players of categories "Golden Ball for Women"



Top five players of categories "Futsal Golden Ball for Men"

Besides, Chuong Thi Kieu (HCMC I), Huynh Nhu (HCMC I), Tran Thi Kim Thanh (HCMC I), Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy (HCMC I) and Pham Hai Yen (Hanoi I) are on the top players of the title of Golden Ball for Women. Meanwhile, Nguyen Van Hieu (Hieu Hoa Da Nang), Khong Dinh Hung (Sahako), Chau Doan Phat (Thai Son Nam), Nguyen Minh Tri (Thai Son Nam) and Ho Van Y (Thai Son Nam) are on the top players for the title of Futsal Golden Ball for Men.

From the beginning of December, the organization board of Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards sent the votes to all the over 200 delegates nationwide, including coaches, professional clubs, futsal teams, professionals and sports reporters.The gala of Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards 2021 is expected to organize on February 16 in Ho Chi Minh City.

By SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong