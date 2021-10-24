Vietnamese female boxer wins WBO World Boxing Belt

Vietnamese female boxer Nguyen Thi Thu Nhi wins the WBO world professional championship belt in the category of mini-flyweight.



After ten rounds of competition, Thu Nhi beat the rival in the term of technique with a final score of 96-94 and won the precious WBO world lightweight professional championship belt.

The WBO champion is the first international victory of the An Giang-based female boxer in 2021.Earlier in 2020, Thu Nhi had defeated Thai boxer Kanyarat Yoohanngoh to gap the WBO Asia-Pacific professional championship belt in the same category in Cambodia.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong