Vietnamese female boxer wins WBO World Boxing Belt

Vietnamese female boxer Nguyen Thi Thu Nhi yesterday knocked out her Japanese opponent Etsuko Taka to win the WBO world professional championship belt in the category of mini-flyweight which was held in Wadong, Ansan (the Republic of Korea).
After ten rounds of competition, Thu Nhi beat the rival in the term of technique with a final score of 96-94 and won the precious WBO world lightweight professional championship belt.
The WBO champion is the first international victory of the An Giang-based female boxer in 2021.

Earlier in 2020, Thu Nhi had defeated Thai boxer Kanyarat Yoohanngoh to gap the WBO Asia-Pacific professional championship belt in the same category in Cambodia.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

