Vietnamese athletes win gold medals at Aerobic Gymnastics Asian Championships

Vietnamese aerobic team wins five gold medals at the 7th Aerobic Gymnastics Asian Championships.

The gold medals went to gymnasts, including Phan The Gia Nam; Le Hoang Phong and Tran Ngoc Thuy Vi in the category of mixed pairs; the duo and Nguyen Che Thanh in the group of three; Nguyen Che Thanh, Vuong Hoai An, Nguyen Viet Anh, Hoang Gia Bao and Truong Ngoc Diem Hang in the group of five; Trinh Quang Manh and Phan Thi Uyen Nhi in the young category.



Vietnamese aerobic team previously received one gold medal in the category of the mixed team at the 17th Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships that took place in Guimarães, Portugal from June 16 to 18; and three gold medals at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) held in Hanoi and neighboring localities from May 12 to 23.





By Minh Chien – Translated by Kim Khanh