Vietnamese athletes' doping use at 31st SEA Games unconfirmed

Illustrative photo: TTHN



Sharing with the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper’s reporter this morning, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam Sports Administration cum Head of the Vietnamese sport delegation at the 31st SEA Games Tran Duc Phan affirmed that the unit neither released any statement nor informed that six Vietnamese athletes are suspected of testing positive for doping at the 31st SEA Games because the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has not not sent any official dispatch.

However, the head of the Vietnamese sport delegation at the 31st SEA Games informed that the Medical and Anti-Doping Sub-committee of the 31st SEA Games sent the test results of the Vietnamese athletes to the labs of WADA in Thailand for verification after they had completed and won medals. According to initial results, they are suspected of using doping.According to him, the athletes competing at the 31st SEA Games who had been registered to participate in the ninth National Sports Games 2022 will be qualified to compete in the tournament as normal if there is not any notification or fine from WADA before the opening ceremony of the ninth National Sports Games 2022.At the 31st SEA Games, the organizing board took 908 samples for doping testing from medalists.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong