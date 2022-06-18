Vietnamese aerobic team wins bronze medal at world championships

Nguyen Che Thanh, Le Hoang Phong, Tran Ngoc Vi earned a bronze medal for the Vietnamese aerobics team at the 2022 Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships. (Photo: I.T)



Vietnam was ranked third with a point of 20,183 at the event of the three-person team in the final round against competitors of Bulgaria, Italia, France, Hungary and Romania.





This is the first international achievement of the Vietnamese aerobic team following the 31st Southeast Asian Games.Participating in the tournament are the gymnasts of Nguyen Che Thanh, Le Hoang Phong, Tran Ngoc Thuy Vi, Nguyen Viet Anh and Vuong Hoai An.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong