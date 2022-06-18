Vietnam women's football team ranked 32nd in world by FIFA

As the SEA Games does not belong to the competition system of FIFA, the Vietnam women's football team cannot add more scores from the tournament and raise further in the latest FIFA rankings by June. However, with the current point of 1655.51, Vietnam was ranked the 32nd in the world, the sixth in Asia, and the first in Southeast Asia.

Following Vietnam in Southeast Asia, Thailand is currently ranked the 43rd in the world and the eighth in Asia with 1547.02 points, meanwhile, Myanmar is standing at the 10th in Asia and the 48th in the world.At the top of the world, the U.S. women's football team is maintaining the first in the FIFA rankings with 2104.25 points followed by women's football teams of Sweden, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Canada, Spain, the United Kingdom, Brazil and North Korea.

By Cao Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong