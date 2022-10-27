Vietnam wins gold medals at World Xiangqi Championship 2022

Player Dinh Tran Thanh Lam



The first gold medal belonged to chess player Dinh Tran Thanh Lam in the under- 16 female individual standard chess category.

After the competition on the morning of October 27, player Dinh Tran Thanh Lam defeated her teammate Vo Nguyen Quynh Nhu to define as the winner to secure a gold medal. Accordingly, player Thanh Hai had five defeats and one draw to earn a total point of 11.The coaching board of the Vietnamese chess team said that the achievement of the gold medals in the under- 16 female individual standard chess category was an encouragement of the Vietnamese chess team at the World Xiangqi Championship 2022 with the participation of strong players in the world.During the competitions, player Thanh Lam defeated strong players from the host country- Malaysia, Hong Kong (China), Taiwan (China) and Indonesia.Apart from the positive result, in the under- 12 female individual standard chess category, player Nguyen Trac Hoang Thy satisfactorily won a gold medal.At the current time, Vietnamese chess players are competing to earn bronze medals in the categories of under- 12 male and female team standard chess, the under- 16 male and female team standard chess and the champion team.In the group for the champion team, Vietnam has players Lai Ly Huynh, Nguyen Thanh Bao, Nguyen Hoang Yen and Le Thi Kim Loan.The World Xiangqi Championship 2022 will extend to October 29 with the participation of 126 players from 17 teams of countries and territories in the world.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong