Vietnam wins 11 gold medals at Asian Pencak Silat Championship

The pencak silat team of Vietnam tops the championship.

These medals helped Vietnam to rise to the first place in the competition.



The gold medalists included Nguyen Hoang Hong Ngan, Le Thi Van Anh, Nguyen Thi Cam Nhi, Quang Thi Thu Nghia, Tran Thi Diep in the women’s 55 kg, 60 kg, 70 kg, 75 kg and open weight class; and Bui Van Thong, Nguyen The Vu, Vu Van Kien, Nguyen Duy Tuyen, Le Xuan Toan and Nguyen Xuan Quy in the men's 50kg, 55kg, 60kg, 85kg and free-weight categories.



All 19 medals were in “tanding” (combat) categories.



The 6th Senior Asian Pencak Silat Championship brought together athletes from Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Singapore, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and India. The event took place at Srinagar's Sher-i Kashmir Indoor Stadium on October 11-17.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Kim Khanh