Vietnam to send 155-strong delegation to 11th ASEAN Para Games

Illustrative photo: Trong Hai
With 14 sports, the 11th ASEAN Para Games is scheduled to take place in Indonesia from July 26 to August 7.
The administration said the athletes of Vietnam have made thorough preparations, and all are determined to achieve the best possible results to gear up for the fourth Asian Para Games in China’s Hangzhou and the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.
They will also have a chance to learn from and enhance solidarity with other Southeast Asian countries, it noted.
A send-off ceremony for the delegation is expected to take place at the National Sports Training Center in Ho Chi Minh City on July 23.