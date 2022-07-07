Vietnam to send 155-strong delegation to 11th ASEAN Para Games

Illustrative photo: Trong Hai

With 14 sports, the 11th ASEAN Para Games is scheduled to take place in Indonesia from July 26 to August 7.

Apart from the 122 athletes, the delegation will also include 18 coaches, two doctors, and 13 cadres. They will compete in eight sports, namely athletics, swimming, powerlifting, badminton, table tennis, chess, judo, and archery.The administration said the athletes of Vietnam have made thorough preparations, and all are determined to achieve the best possible results to gear up for the fourth Asian Para Games in China’s Hangzhou and the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.They will also have a chance to learn from and enhance solidarity with other Southeast Asian countries, it noted.A send-off ceremony for the delegation is expected to take place at the National Sports Training Center in Ho Chi Minh City on July 23.

Vietnamplus