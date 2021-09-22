Vietnam to face Russia in knock-out round of Futsal World Cup

The Vietnamese futsal team celebrates after reaching the knock-out stages of the Futsal World Cup in Lithuania. Photo courtesy of the VFF



Tran Anh Tu, head of the Vietnamese team at the FIFA Futsal World Cup, revealed that the love of the fans and the encouragement from players' families back home has helped the team perform at their best to reach the knock-out round.

It is a repeat of the 2016 World Cup when the two sides met at the same stage. Russia ran out comfortable victors then after a 7-0 win in Colombia five years ago.Vietnam lost to Brazil 1-9 in the opening match, beat Panama 3-2 in their second game, and finally drew 1-1 against the Czech Republic to qualify for the group stage with four points as one of the four best teams in third place.The game against Russia, who finished top of their Group, will take place on September 22.This achievement sees Vietnam become the first Asian team in history to reach the group stages at two consecutive World Cups.Although Russia, who are ranked fourth in the world, are still stronger, Vietnam hope their good team spirit can help them cause an upset.After this impressive run, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) decided to reward the team with a bonus of VND800 million (US$35,400). In addition, the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) also awarded the team VND200 million.Earlier, the VFF also gave the team VND500 million in prize money for their win against Panama.Nguyen Van Hung, minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said that he phoned to congratulate the Vietnamese team after their great achievement.Overcoming many difficulties, the team played resiliently and made efforts to become one of the best 16 teams of the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2021, he said.“On behalf of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, I send my congratulations on the victory to coach Phạm Minh Giang and his team," said Hung."I hope that the team will continue to perform well in the next match. The team’s achievement is a gift for the fans back in Vietnam."