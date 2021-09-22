Vietnam to compete in AFF Suzuki Cup's in Group B - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



Vietnam will compete against Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia and Laos.

Meanwhile, Group A comprises Thailand, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore and the winner of a play-off match between Brunei and Timor Leste.Before the draw, the AFF divided the teams into five pots based on their performance in the last two tournaments.Vietnam, as the reigning champions, are in pot 1 along with Thailand.According to the schedule announced by the AFF, the play-off match between Timor Leste and Brunei will take place on December 1, 2021.Matches at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 will be organised from December 5, 2021 to January 1, 2022.The teams will play in the round-robin format. The first-place and second-place teams in each group will compete at the semi-finals.The two semi-final winners will play the first leg final on December 29, 2021 and the second leg final on January 1, 2022. The teams that lose in the semi-finals will be tied for third places.