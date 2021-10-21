Vietnam team’s matches in AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers to be broadcast live

Accordingly, VFF had come into agreement of media rights to broadcast matches of Vietnam's U22 football team with the host country’s federation organizing the matches of Group I under the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Kyrgyzstan and the broadcasters.



To create favorable conditions of watching the matches live for Vietnamese football fans, VFF had transferred the media distribution right to Next Media. Under the basics, Next Media Solutions JSC had officially cooperated with Vietnam Television (VTV) to broadcast live the matches of Vietnam's U22 football team in the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers.



According to the schedule, the U22 National football team will confront Chinese Taipei for the first match at 5 p.m. (local time) on October 27 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. The next match between Vietnam and Myanmar will be taken place on November 2.



All the matches will be broadcast live on channels of VTV5 and VTV6.



Vietnam's U22 football team arrives in Kyrgyzstan in the early morning of October 21. The host country warmly welcomes the team in Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan) It takes three hours flying to Kyrgyzstan which would not affect the footballers’ health.

Doctors are discussing with the chefs about the daily menu for Vietnam's U22 football team. All players and members of the Vietnam's U22 football team are performed SARS-CoV-2 testing.



