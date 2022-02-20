Vietnam team thrashes Singapore in opening match of 2022 AFF U23 Championship

Due to the influence of the Covid-19 pandemic, Singapore only had 14 qualified players for the tournament, including three goalkeepers.

In the second half, player Quang Nho contributed his first goal for the national football team at the 56th minute from a pass of Xuan Tien.

After losing 1-3 against Thailand at the first match, the U23 Singaporean team set a target to win Vietnam to enter the next round. The reason made the defenders push up the squad to find a goal but they accidentally created chances for the Vietnam team to score goals.At the end of the first half, Vietnam gained three scores thanks to two goals of player Nguyen Van Tung (at the third and the 37th minutes) and Dinh Xuan Tien (at the 30th minute).22 minutes later, teammate Ngoc Thang brought the fifth goal for Vietnam.In the last minutes of the match, footballers Thanh Khoi and Tien Long scored two more goals for Vietnam bringing the final score of 7– 0 against Singapore.Vietnam temporarily ranked first in Group C thanks to the defeat against Singapore.The national team just needs a draw match with Thailand in the upcoming match on February 22 to enter the semi-final.