Vietnam team secures 15 players for upcoming AFF U23 Championship final tonight

As the result, three players have tested positive with SARS- CoV-2 ahead of the upcoming final match against Thailand today, including defender Duc Manh, mid-fielder Manh Quynh and captain Quang Nho.

This will be good news for Coach Dinh The Nam before the match tonight as U23 Vietnam team still secures 15 players.Earlier, two teams confronted together at the Group C tie with the victory of 1-0 for Vietnam team.The final match between Vietnam and Thailand will take place and be broadcast live at 7:30 p.m. tonight on VTV6 channel.

By Van Khanh- Translated by Huyen Huong