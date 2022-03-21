Vietnam Sports sector honors outstanding athletes

A ceremony to honor outstanding coaches, players, disabled coaches and athletes nationwide in 2021 (Photo:SGGP/ L.Son)
Accordingly, the athletes voted on the list include swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang, track and field athlete Nguyen Thi Oanh, taekwondo practitioner Truong Thi Kim Tuyen, football player Huynh Nhu, track and field athlete Quach Thi Lan, swimmer Nguyen Thi Anh Vien, futsal player Ho Van Y, boxer Nguyen Thi Thu Nhi, footballer Nguyen Quang Hai and karate practitioner Hoang Thi My Tam.Besides, outstanding disabled athletes nominated on the list comprise Le Van Cong, Do Thanh Hai, Cao Ngoc Hung, Trinh Thi Bich Nhu, Chau Hoang Tuyet Loan. Notably, athlete Le Van Cong was awarded the second- class Labor Medal thanks to his achievement of Silver Medal in weightlifting in Paralympic Tokyo 2020.
At the program, the song Let’s Shine being composed by Huy Tuan musician had been officially announced as the official song of the upcoming 31st SEA Games.