Vietnam sets out to reverse Olympic woes

Team Vietnam seen during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on July 23 in Tokyo, Japan.

In its 40 years taking part in the global event, Vietnam has grabbed one gold, three silvers and one bronze. The poor results at the recent Tokyo Olympics have led to national sport leaders changing their minds on Việt Nam's sport investment. "We will change our strategy. We will not focus most on the SEA Games, a regional competition, which we have done previously. We will pay attention to the Olympics and continental Asian Games (ASIAD)," said Tran Duc Phan, deputy director of the Vietnam Sport Administration (VSA).



Lofty goals, yet success lacking



In 2013, a plan for Vietnam’s sport development to 2020 was approved. It set specific targets for each competition that the country took part in.



The SEA Games was considered the most important tournament, and the Việt Nam team was required to always make the top three.



In ASIAD, athletes and coaches must win 2-3 golds in 2014 and 10-15 golds in 2018 and rank in the top 15.



In the Olympics, the team was asked to have up to 40 participants and win 1 or 2 medals at the 2016 Olympics. The goal was for 30-50 athletes to compete at Olympics from 2020 to 2030 and win more than two medals, including gold.



However, most tasks remain uncompleted.



The best result since 2013 is that of gold for marksman Hoang Xuan Vinh in the Rio Olympics in 2016.



Other remarkable achievements include a silver at the AFC Asian U23 Championship in 2018, golds for the national men's and women's football team at the AFF Cup and SEA Games in 2019, and the national men's football team making the World Cup third-round qualification for the first time.



But these results cannot cover Vietnam's poor performance at the 2014 ASIAD where they got one gold and ranked 21st out of 45 teams. Four years later, they took four golds and placed 16th.



At the 2012 Olympics, Vietnam sent 18 athletes but went home with nothing. At the Rio Olympics in 2016, Vinh's gold and silver helped Vietnam stand at 48th among 206 countries.



Swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang of Việt Nam took part in men's 800m and 1,500m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics. He failed to secure a slot in the finals of both events.

Speaking to the media, Phan confirmed that there was a big gap between Vietnamese athletes and the world. And the country had many things to do to improve its Olympic record.



"Our athletes are at a lower level than world athletes in many terms. We are shorter, thinner, and weaker in both physical and mental strength," said Phan.



"I saw two Jamaican runners who competed in the women's 100m final. They were tall, thick and muscled. Just in seconds of looking at them I guessed they would be champions, and they were.”



“Runner Quach Thi Lan, swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang and boxer Nguyen Van Duong are considered having good shapes among local athletes. But they were small when coming to Tokyo. Meanwhile weightlifter Hoang Thi Duyen was shaking in her Olympic debut. We were not surprised with our Tokyo result although our athletes did their best."



Phan said it was time to make change and it would be key matter at a national conference to be held to discuss a plan for sport development until 2030, with a view to 2050, in the next few weeks. The plan will be released later this year.



New targets



"The Olympics will be our top priority, then ASIAD and the SEA Games. We will focus on Olympic sports rather than those played only in Asia and ASEAN. This change is the core of the development strategy and suitable for the reality of the sport movement in Vietnam," said Phan.



“No change means no way to getting closer to continent's and world's results where we still face a shortage of finance and personnel.



"Clearly, we cannot vie for medals in sports that require speed, endurance and strong physique. We will choose sports that are suitable for Vietnamese athletes so that we take golds at the 2022 ASIAD. Winning a medal at the next Olympics will be difficult but the ones after that will be possible."