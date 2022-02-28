Vietnam not to limit number of reporters at SEA Games 31

The delegates join in the first 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) International Press Conference. (Photo: Luong)

At the conference, the Deputy Director of Vietnam Sports Administration being in charge of press cum Deputy Head of the Information and Communications Sub-Committee of the SEA Games 31 presented the preparation of communications and live broadcast of the host country for the upcoming important sports event of the region.





SEA Games 31 Regarding the reporter card for domestic and international reporters, the organizing board will start to receive registrations from March 15 and the SEA Games 31’s press center shall be put into operation from May.Deputy Minister of the Information and Communications, Head of the Information and Communications Sub-Committee of the SEA Games 31 Pham Anh Tuan said that the country had planned the live television for 15 to 17 sports of Olympic and Vietnam’s strengths. As for the country requiring live broadcasts of their strong sports, they can directly work with Vietnam Television (VTV).Representatives of the Information and Communications Sub-Committee affirmed that the organizing board will not limit the number of reporters performing their tasks at SEA Games 31 but all of the international reporters in the ASEAN region and other regions have to comply with the immigration regulations when they arrive in Vietnam.To prepare for the special sports event, the organizing board will perform the torch relay ceremony in advance of the opening of on May 12 and the torch will be taken at Hung Kings Temple in Phu Tho Province and the torch shall be passed through many provinces and the SEA Games 31 flame lighting will be held in My Dinh National Stadium in the capital city of Hanoi.It is expected that the second SEA Games 31 International Press Conference will be organized at the beginning of May at the same time as the inauguration of SEA Games 31’s press center.

By Minh Chien–Translated by Huyen Huong