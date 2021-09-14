Vietnam loses 1-9 to Brazil at 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup

Illustrative photo (Source:bongda24h.vn)



Recognising the level difference between the two teams, coach Pham Minh Giang requested Vietnamese players to play slowly and try to take advantage of counter-attacking opportunities.

In the first half of the match, Brazilian players scored five goals, while Khong Dinh Hung narrowed the score for Vietnam with a goal in the 13 minute.In the second half, another four goals were scored for Brazil – the candidate for the podium.Vietnam will meet Panama on September 16.