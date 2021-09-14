  1. Sports

Vietnam loses 1-9 to Brazil at 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup

Vietnam met Brazil in the opening match of the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup’s final, conceding nine goals and scoring one.
Recognising the level difference between the two teams, coach Pham Minh Giang requested Vietnamese players to play slowly and try to take advantage of counter-attacking opportunities.
In the first half of the match, Brazilian players scored five goals, while Khong Dinh Hung narrowed the score for Vietnam with a goal in the 13 minute.

In the second half, another four goals were scored for Brazil – the candidate for the podium.

Vietnam will meet Panama on September 16.

