Vietnam lose 0 - 2 to Thailand in first leg of AFF Cup semifinals

Players of Vietnam (in red) and Thailand vie for the ball at the match on December 23 (Photo: VNA)



Both teams entered the game, held at the National Stadium of Singapore, with confidence and made strong attempts to vie for the ball.

Chanathip Songkrasin of Thailand scored the game’s opening goal at the 14th minute and another at the 23rd.Despite efforts and several chances, Vietnam still failed to score a goal into the rival’s net.Suffering from this defeat, the team of head coach Park Hang-seo will face many difficulties in the second leg of the semifinals on December 26.

