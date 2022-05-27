Vietnam in same group with Japan at AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2022 finals

Vietnam have been drawn to the same group with Japan at AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2022 finals (Photo: AFC)

Apart from the strong rival of Japan, the group is considered not a difficult one for Vietnam, as the RoK and Saudi Arabia have lower rankings than Vietnam.

The current champions - Iran - are in Group C alongside Lebanon, Chinese Taipei (China), and Indonesia.Meanwhile, the other representative of Southeast Asia - Thailand - are in Group A alongside hosts Kuwait, Iraq, and Oman.Group B comprises Uzbekistan, Bahrain, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.The AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2022 final round is scheduled to take place in Kuwait from September 25 to October 20. The tournament draws 16 teams who are divided into four groups competing in the round-robin format.The Vietnamese team will gather for training from early August. The team are likely to be trained by a foreign coach.At the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), Vietnamese futsal team win a bronze medal. Thailand bagged the gold medal, while Indonesia pocketed the silver medal.

Vietnamplus