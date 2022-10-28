Vietnam has more gold medals at World Xiangqi Championship 2022

The players Lai Ly Huynh and Nguyen Thanh Bao win a gold medal in Xiangqi standard team category. (Photo: T.Q.K)



As for male players, on the final competition day of the Xiangqi standard single category, player Nguyen Thanh Bao ranked third to win a bronze medal while player Lai Ly Huynh ranked fourth.

Vietnamese team with players Lai Ly Huynh and Nguyen Thanh Bao ranked top five with the highest point to secure a gold medal under Xiangqi standard team category.Regarding the group for female players, players Nguyen Hoang Yen and Le Thi Kim Loan ranked fourth and fifth, respectively in the final round of the Xiangqi standard singles category.Concerning the competition category for young players under 12-14 years old, the country had a total of seven medals in standard chess, comprising three gold medals, two silver and two bronze ones. The World Xiangqi Championship 2022 will last until October 29 with the blitz chess category.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong