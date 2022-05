Vietnamese track and field athlete Bui Thi Nguyen grasped a gold medal at the women’s 100- meter hurdles race in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.



Bui Thi Nguyen marked her competition career with a perfect performance and the medal for the first time participating in the SEA Games 31. The athlete crossed the finish line first with a result of 13.51 seconds.

Vietnam has obtained a gold medal in the 100-meter hurdles race again after five years since the SEA Games in 2017.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong